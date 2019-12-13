Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP added Carol Anne Huff as a partner in the corporate and finance practice. Her practice involves complex capital markets, merger and acquisitions and restructuring transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, high-yield debt offerings, spin-offs, tender offers, exchange offers and reverse mergers. • Sidley Austin LLP elected Alexis A. Cooper, Erin L. Felchner, Kendra L. Stead, Joseph R. Dosch, Bryan C. Mulder and C. Scott Pollock to partnership …