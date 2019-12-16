Faegre Baker Daniels LLP admitted Lindsey M. Hogan to the partnership, effective Jan. 1.Hogan provides counsel to employers and businesses during employment disputes, including class and collective actions and commercial litigation.She also leads investigations involving executive misconduct, ethical violations and discrimination and retaliation allegations.• Joseph E. Tilson, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s labor and employment department, was honored by the Chicago chapter of the Labor and Employment …