Ice Miller LLP added Amir Ovcina as of counsel in the firm’s business services group.He regularly counsels his clients, including private equity funds and portfolio companies, in the areas of acquisitions, dispositions, offers of equity and debt security, strategic partnerships and joint ventures.• Ropes & Gray LLP added Martin Q. Ruhaak as a partner in the private equity transactions practice group.He focuses on mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, leveraged buyouts, equity and debt financing …