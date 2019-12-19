Romanucci & Blandin LLC founding partner Antonio M. Romanucci was appointed as chairperson of the Illinois Supreme Court’s Rules Committee.His term runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.He will work with the committee to study and review existing rules and determine the need for new rules for the state’s high court.To learn more about the rule-making process, visit illinoiscourts.gov/SupremeCourt/Rules/Process.asp.• Dentons US LLP partner Jonathan M. Kaden was named Business and Professional People board …