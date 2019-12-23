Jenner & Block LLP elected Katharine R. Ciliberti and Gabriel K. Gillett to partnership, effective Jan. 1.Ciliberti is a member of the professional responsibility practice and has experience defending lawyers and law firms in complex legal malpractice litigation, pre-suit investigations and resolutions and partnership disputes.Gillett is a member of the appellate and Supreme Court practice as well as the complex commercial litigation and securities litigation and enforcement practices. He has experience in …