Jenner & Block LLP elected Caroline L. Meneau and LaRue L. Robinson to partnership, effective Jan. 1.Meneau’s practice focuses on a number of substantive areas, including contract disputes, business torts, antitrust, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, insurance coverage disputes and professional malpractice.She is a member of the complex commercial litigation, class action and ERISA litigation practices.Robinson handles complex commercial litigation, employee benefits (ERISA) litigation and …