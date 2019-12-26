Ice Miller LLP added Michael W. Ott as of counsel to the firm’s bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice.Ott is experienced in workouts, restructuring and bankruptcy processes.He has experience with commercial litigation, including litigation involving complex financial instruments and transactions.
Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella P.C. associate Erica Andrea Burgos conducted an office wrapping party on Dec. 11 to collect toys for Chicago Youth Programs and joined forces with the AMA Plaza’s …