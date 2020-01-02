Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP has added six new lawyers to its staff.The firm today announced the arrival of Nina C. Kelly, most recently a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, to the firm where she will focus on medical negligence and health-care cases.Additionally, the firm announcement welcomed five recent law school graduates.Maura J. Ashe joined the firm after graduating from The John Marshall Law School last year. She will focus on medical negligence and health-care, product-liability and general trial …