Blank Rome LLP added Craig R. Culbertson as a partner in the corporate, mergers and acquisitions and securities group.He represents private and public companies, banks, funds, boards of directors and special committees in a variety of corporate and finance transactions and other matters, including corporate governance, international projects, mergers and acquisitions and complex commercial arrangements.• Tucker Ellis LLP promoted Branden A. Gregory and James R. Shultz to counsel, effective Wednesday.Gregory defends …