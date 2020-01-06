Thompson Coburn LLP elected Shannon R. Sheehan to partnership.Sheehan represents property owners in real estate tax assessment proceedings in Cook County and throughout the state of Illinois.She also provides guidance on the latest county and municipal incentives available to industrial and commercial property owners.• Goodman Law Group’s Chicago office added Jacqueline B. Carroll as an attorney.Most recently an attorney with a litigation boutique, she previously spent 11 years as an assistant state’s …