Ice Miller LLP added Onica R. Matsika and Maria M. Bazakos as associates.Matsika, a member of the business law practice, represents public and private companies, startups and nonprofits across various industries on corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and general corporate governance.Bazakos, a member of the real estate practice, guides clients through all aspects of real estate acquisitions and sales, from due diligence to title clearing and commercial leasing.• Christina M …