Giamanco Law Partners Ltd. in Bolingbrook promoted Corinne N. Cozort to partner.She represents clients in a range of legal matters, including traumatic personal injury, debt collection defense, breach of contract and other civil litigation.• Johnson & Bell Ltd. promoted Monica Gutowski Burkoth and Matthew P. D’Avanzo to shareholders.Burkoth focuses her practice on municipal liability, class actions, civil rights law and prison litigation. Her clients include municipalities, law enforcement officers and …