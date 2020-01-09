Neal, Gerber Eisenberg LLP promoted Tanvi B. Patel to the partnership effective Jan. 1.Patel has experience across a spectrum of intellectual property law, including patent and trademark litigation, patent prosecution and client counseling in non-infringement and patent enforcement.• Reed Smith LLP promoted Michael B. Galibois and William S. Weltman to partner, effective Jan. 1.Galibois, who was previously counsel, is a member of the intellectual property, technology and data practice.Weltman, previously an associate, …