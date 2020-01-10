Chuhak & Tecson P.C. added Carly B. Robin and Margaret M. Walsh as associates to the firm.Robin, who is also a certified financial planner, joins both the estate planning and asset protection practice group and the estate and trust administration and litigation practice group.She crafts individualized estate planning documents, including powers of attorney, wills and irrevocable and revocable trusts.Walsh joins the firm’s banking, corporate transactions and business law practice group and real estate practice …