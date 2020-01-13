Erin E. Clifford, partner at Clifford Law Offices, will be speaking on “Sane Lawyering: Building Hardiness in the Provision of Legal Services” at a lunchtime program sponsored by the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Chicago at noon on Thursday at Clifford Law Offices, 120 N. LaSalle St., 31st floor.Clifford will offer wellness tips on how to help one’s self and colleagues thrive personally and professionally, minimizing anxiety, stress, fatigue and burnout.Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. The one-hour program …