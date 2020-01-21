Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella P.C. added Stephen H. Pugh as a shareholder.Pugh has experience representing businesses, government entities and educational institutions in a broad range of complex disputes, transactions and internal and external corporate investigations.He joins from Pugh, Jones & Johnson P.C.• Chuhak & Tecson P.C. principal David B. Shiner will speak on IRS collection procedures on Feb. 12 from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Illinois CPA Society, 550 W. Jackson Blvd.He will discuss tax …