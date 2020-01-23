Schiff Hardin LLP added Susan L. Welsh as a partner in the leveraged finance group.Welsh regularly advises clients on sophisticated financial transactions. She has advised lenders and borrowers on various financial transactions ranging from $1 million to $3 billion with a focus on middle-market transactions in an array of industry segments, including energy, health-care, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, media and food services.• Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP added Walter Jones Jr. as senior counsel in the litigation …