Perkins Coie LLP promoted Tyler J. Hagenbuch and Gilbert J. Villaflor to partner.Hagenbuch advises clients engaged in activities across the political spectrum, helping them navigate their political and ethical compliance requirements to achieve their goals and protect their reputations. He is a member of the political law practice.Villaflor has experience representing established and emerging companies in a broad range of technology and data-driven sectors, including software, cloud computing, gaming …