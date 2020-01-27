Pretzel & Stouffer Chtd. promoted Kelly A. Kono to partner and Thomas V.P. Draths to shareholder.Kono represents health-care professionals in a wide variety of litigation matters as well as employers in employment discrimination matters in state and federal courts and administrative agencies throughout Illinois.Draths’ practice is concentrated in the defense of municipalities, professionals, construction companies, long-term care facilities and businesses in personal-injury, wrongful-death and commercial disputes …