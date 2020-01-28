Chuhak & Tecson P.C. principal James “Jamie” R. Stevens will be a presenter at 2020 Vision on Feb. 21 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.The conference and expo is hosted by the Community Associations Institute.Stevens will be joined by Laura Nicolini, executive director of FirstService Residential, to present “Tips to Bid, Negotiate and Execute Contracts.”The session will identify negotiation difficulties and other common downfalls property managers face as well as provide legal best …