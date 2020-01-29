Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC added Lance C. Tyson, Carson P. Veach and Glenn E. Weinstein as principals.Tyson joins the firm’s public finance group, effective Feb. 3.Previously, he was a partner at Kutak Rock LLP, where he focused his practice on public finance, real estate, banking, tax credits, private investment funds and government affairs.Veach joins the firm’s litigation and dispute resolution group. He has experience representing companies and individuals in business disputes with a special …