Ice Miller LLP added Diane Menashe as a partner in the litigation practice and as director of litigation training and pro bono activities.Menashe is a trial lawyer who defends individuals charged with the serious criminal offenses in state or federal courts. In complex civil disputes, she works with other colleagues and uses her trial experience on behalf of the firm’s clients to facilitate settlements or litigate cases that proceed to trial.Previously, she was a solo practitioner of criminal defense for almost 20 …