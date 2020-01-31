Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP added associates Sheila Prendergast and Theresa L. Starck to the firm’s litigation practice group. Prendergast represents clients in all aspects of federal and state court litigation at both the trial and appellate level.She works on complex matters involving contract disputes, business torts, product liability, securities, health-care fraud and government investigations, while also providing a wide range of pro bono legal services. Starck helps her clients …