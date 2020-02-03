Perkins Coie LLP added Michael J. Hanahan as a partner in the construction practice.He represents commercial and public project owners and other industry participants on a wide variety of construction-related matters, including contract drafting and negotiations, disputes and overall contract administration.• Ropes & Gray LLP advised an investment fund managed by Lakeview Capital, a Michigan-based family office, on its acquisition of The Mochi Ice Cream Co., makers of My/Mo Mochi ice cream. Lakeview acquired Los …