Clark Hill PLC added Jason M. Schwent as senior counsel in the cybersecurity, data protection and privacy group.Schwent’s practice is focused on technology with an emphasis on cybersecurity and privacy advisory services, breach response and software and intellectual property licensing. He advises and counsels clients on data privacy and security risk management issues.Previously, he was with Lathrop Gage LLP.• Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Scott A. McMillin as a partner.McMillin has …