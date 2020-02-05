Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale P.C. elected Courtney A. Adair to officer, effective Saturday.Adair is a litigation practice group member and represents clients in commercial and employment litigation disputes.She has handled matters in various state and federal courts with involvement in all phases of litigation.Her work has included non-compete agreements and other contractual disputes as well as consumer fraud and deceptive practice claims, insurance coverage disputes and trade secret misappropriation claims.• Taft …