Duane Morris LLP promoted Christopher T. Grohman to partnership.Grohman practices white-collar criminal defense and complex civil litigation.He has experience conducting and defending fraud investigations, including those focusing on Medicare/Medicaid fraud and violations of anti-money laundering laws.• Levenfeld Pearlstein LLC added William H. Schriver as a partner in its real estate practice group.He focuses particularly on representing investors and operators in negotiating joint venture agreements, including …