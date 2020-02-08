Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP added Ami N. Wynne and Jonathan D. Lotsoff to the firm’s labor and employment group.Wynne represents clients on employment litigation and counseling matters. Her practice focuses on conducting sensitive internal investigations, including at the board and C-suite levels, regarding allegations of discrimination, harassment, conflict of interest and other misconduct.Lotsoff litigates complex employment matters, including class and collective actions at the trial and appellate levels.He …