Firsel Ross LLC in Bannockburn added Jessica T. Cooper as an associate.Cooper focuses her practice in all aspects of commercial real estate, including the acquisition, financing, leasing, disposition and zoning of commercial, industrial and multiunit residential properties.She also has extensive experience in handling transactions from their inception, working with title companies to resolve complex title issues through closing.• Chuhak & Tecson P.C. principal Francisco E. Connell will be a panelist for &ldquo …