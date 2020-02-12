Michael Best & Friedrich LLP promoted Michelle E. Kouba and Ryan T. Sulkin to partnership.Kouba handles all aspects of U.S. and international trademark law, assists clients with intellectual property portfolios while providing advice on brand management.Her practice focuses primarily on clearance, prosecution and enforcement matters.Sulkin focuses his practice in the areas of information technology, outsourcing, data protection, licensing, e-commerce and intellectual property.He serves clients across industry sectors …