Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP elected Rachel L. Schaller, Richard Y. Hu and Patrick N. Wartan to partnership.Schaller advises and defends public and private entities concerning a variety of complex employment matters, including class and collective actions, wage and hour violations, discrimination claims and pattern or practice litigation. Hu helps companies resolve complex gaming law, data privacy and health-care issues affecting their businesses.Wartan is chair of the food and beverage group and concentrates …