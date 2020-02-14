Freeborn & Peters LLP partner Joseph T. McCullough IV was elected as chair of the firm’s executive committee.McCullough is a partner in the litigation practice group and leads the insurance/reinsurance business group.His practice focuses on representing insurance and reinsurance companies in life and health and property and casualty matters.• The Chicago Bar Association will honor five Chicago attorneys with the Earl B. Dickerson Award at the Dickerson Award Luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the …