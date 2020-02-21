Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented Legend Capital, the venture capital arm of Chinese investment firm Legend Holdings, on the successful closing of a recapitalization of LC Fund IV.The deal was worth close to $200 million and included follow-on capital for new investments.The Kirkland attorney group was led by Carol Liu and Damian Jacobs (both Hong Kong) and included Michael D. Belsley, Elizabeth L. Dyer and Michael Greenberg (Los Angeles).• Keating Law Offices P.C. owner Michael S. Keating presided over a meeting …