Kelley Kronenberg added Margaret A. Bentley as an associate.Bentley focuses her practice on workers’ compensation and general liability.She has experience representing clients in workers’ compensation, transportation and trucking negligence, premises liability, automobile negligence, wrongful death, construction negligence, insurance coverage, subrogation and commercial litigation.
•
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP promoted Shawn D. Fabian to partner. Fabian is a member of the labor and employment …