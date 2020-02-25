Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery LLP elected Jennifer R. Andrew to partner and Paul B. Henkelmann to equity partner, effective Jan. 1.Andrew focuses her practice on patent prosecution and preparation and intellectual property licensing and portfolio management. She also provides freedom-to-operate and invalidity opinions and patent evaluations.Henkelmann has experience in patent post-issuance proceedings, intellectual property litigation, U.S. and international patent prosecution and intellectual property portfolio …