Sarah F. King was promoted to partner at Clifford Law Offices.King has been with the firm since 2011 and earned many verdicts and settlements, particularly in the medical-malpractice arena on behalf of women and children.She currently serves as board of directors president for Women Everywhere: Partners in Service Project Inc., a nonprofit organization comprised of attorneys and judges working to create opportunities for women through education and community service. She also co-founded the Illinois Trial Lawyers …