Chuhak & Tecson P.C. added Deborah J. Dayan as an associate in the estate planning and asset protection group.Her practice focuses on providing estate planning services tailored to meet her clients’ individual needs and long-term goals.Her experience includes succession planning and implementing wealth preservation strategies.• Ice Miller LLP added Phillip N. Coover as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice.He regularly counsels local and national commercial real estate investment companies, real …