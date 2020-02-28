Neal, Gerber Eisenberg LLP added David A. Wheeler as a partner in the intellectual property practice group.Wheeler’s practice extends across a range of industries, including manufacturing, energy, finance, entertainment, education, hospitality and medicine.Previously, he was a partner at Chapman Spingola LLP.• The Collins Law Firm P.C. in Naperville added Leonard E. Hudson as a senior associate to its commercial law division.He will focus on high-stakes litigation and complex business disputes.• Howard & …