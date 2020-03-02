K&L Gates LLP promoted Alexis Crawford Douglas and Katherine L. Staba to partner.Douglas focuses her intellectual property practice on a variety of transactional and litigation matters related to trademarks, domain names, social media and copyrights.Staba is a member of the firm’s technology transactions and data protection group. She focuses on complex global transactions and counseling relating to digital media planning and buying, advertising and marketing, claim substantiation, software licensing and …