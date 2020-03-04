Levin & Perconti promoted Cari F. Silverman and Jaime Koziol Delaney to partnership.Both handle personal-injury, nursing home and medical-malpractice cases.• Johnson & Bell Ltd. added Daniel R. Ahasay as an associate to its commercial transactions practice.He focuses his practice on business litigation, commercial transactions and real estate. • Jorge V. Cazares joined Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as a partner in the government and administrative affairs practice.Cazares provides advice and counsel …