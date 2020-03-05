SmithAmundsen LLC promoted Anne M. Fishbeck, Kelly M. Haab-Tallitsch and Ronald D. Balfour to partner.Fishbeck defends transportation and logistics businesses in contract disputes, personal injury, regulatory compliance, preservation of evidence and risk avoidance in catastrophic loss scenarios.Haab-Tallitsch counsels employers on employee benefit and executive compensation matters, helping them understand their obligations under the Affordable Care Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Internal Revenue …