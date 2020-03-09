Sidley Austin LLP added Brian P. Kavanaugh as a partner in its litigation practice.He represents clients in health care, insurance and data privacy through matters ranging from multidistrict litigation and class-action suits to complex commercial disputes and arbitrations.Previously, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.• Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery LLP will present a free one-hour Continuing Legal Education webinar on “Linking an Invention to the Evidence: Strategic Considerations from Prosecution …