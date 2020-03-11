Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. added Jennifer M. Cascio as an associate.She will concentrate her practice in cases concerning personal injury, medical negligence, product liability and mass torts.• Akerman LLP added Theodore W. Wern as a partner and as head of the firm’s corporate practice group in Chicago.Wern focuses his practice on representing public and private companies, private equity funds, family offices and other investor groups in a variety of complex transactions, including mergers and …