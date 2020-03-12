Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC named Jeanne M. Hoffmann as managing capital member of the firm.In addition to her new role as managing capital member, Hoffmann also leads the intellectual property and entertainment practice groups and is co-chair of the insurance group.Her practice is concentrated in business litigation and transactions, intellectual property and insurance coverage.Hoffman joined the firm in 2003 and became a capital member in 2009.• Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP partner David S …