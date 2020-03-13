Greenberg Traurig LLP promoted Rachel B. Cohen-Deano, Julia D. Riedel Emfinger and Brian R. Singer to shareholder.Cohen-Deano is a member of the corporate practice and focuses on forming private equity, distressed debt, venture capital and special strategy investment funds and structuring and negotiating complex corporate transactions.Emfinger is a member of the litigation practice and represents clients in labor and employment litigation, product liability disputes and bankruptcy litigation as well as a wide range of …