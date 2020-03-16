Christine E. Hollis

Peter T. Wynacht joined Locke Lord LLP as a partner in the tax department. He will counsel clients on complex tax matters, especially across the private equity and venture capital industry.

Wynacht focuses his practice on federal income tax matters with an emphasis on corporate ‎mergers and acquisitions and corporate spinoffs and splitoffs.

He joins from Vedder Price.

•

Brian A. McAleenan joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner in the firm’s trial practice group.

McAleenan has a broad litigation and regulatory practice.

Previously, he was a partner at Sidley Austin LLP.

•

Freeborn & Peters LLP added Christine E. Hollis as director of attorney recruiting, development and diversity.

Her role includes working with firm executives to execute initiatives with the recruiting, management and executive committees with respect to the hiring of associates and lateral partners across all offices.

•

The Daily Law Bulletin and Chicago Lawyer regret to announce that due to COVID-19, we will be postponing our April 30 inaugural Salute! cocktail reception to a later date this summer. The date will be announced shortly.

Due to these unforeseen circumstances, this has also delayed our announcement of the honorees. We received an outpouring of submissions, exceeding 500 nominations and we are excited to announce the recipients soon.

If you have questions regarding Salute!, please contact Spencer Post at (312) 644-6762 or spost@lawbulletinmedia.com.