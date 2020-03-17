John Francoeur Gregory A. Bauer Margaret E. Graham

Margaret E. Graham joined Dykema Gossett PLLC as a senior counsel in the real estate practice.

Her practice concentrates on real estate tax issues involving exemptions, incentives and assessments. She also has experience handling litigation and representing clients before the Court of Claims.

Holland & Knight LLP added Gregory A. Bauer as a partner in the firm’s financial services practice group.

Bauer focuses his practice on commercial lending transactions, representing equity sponsors, borrowers, institutional investors, lenders and mezzanine funds in secured and unsecured lending transactions and debt placements.

Previously, he was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund Inc. named John Francoeur as senior vice president and chief financial officer for its group of companies.

He is responsible for all areas of finance, including accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, cash management, profitability reporting and the implementation and monitoring of controls across the organization.

The Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education Seminar Series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 19 S. LaSalle St.

Firm attorney Travis Richardson, a former Cook County judge, will present “The Top 10 Litigation Strategies From the Bench for Success in Complex Trials.”

Leving attorney Jeffrey M. Feingold will also present “Transactional Law: Drafting Important Contracts to Win.”