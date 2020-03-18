Christopher J. Roman

Schiff Hardin LLP added Christopher J. Roman to its private clients, trusts and estates group as counsel.

Roman’s practice focuses on wealth planning and preservation for high-net-worth individuals and families, including devising complex strategies to reduce tax exposure for closely held business owners, family offices and principals of private equity and venture capital funds.

He joins from Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP.

•

FordHarrison LLP added John C. O’Connor as a partner.

His litigation experience includes providing clients with resources and advice in a diverse category of employment matters, including employment discrimination, breach of contract, wage and hour, defamation, class actions and other employment issues.

•

Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners Luke L. Dauchot and Brian D. Sieve have become Fellows of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Dauchot focuses on resolving cases of unusual complexity, including many intellectual property-focused matters involving patents, trade secrets and contracts.

Sieve has experience representing financial services companies, hedge funds, private equity funds, manufacturers and high-tech companies.