Craig J. Garvey Martin H. Redish Lori L. Deem

Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym Ltd. added Lori L. Deem as a partner.

Deem has experience representing employees and executives in a variety of employment matters, including severance agreements, employment contracts, non-compete agreements, as well as discrimination and retaliation claims.

Previously, she was a partner at Outten & Golden LLP.

•

Barnes & Thornburg LLP added Martin H. Redish as of counsel in the litigation department.

Redish will focus on matters of procedure, constitutional law and jurisdiction, as well as freedom of expression and the First Amendment.

He is also the Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

•

King & Spalding LLP added Craig J. Garvey as a partner in the firm’s corporate, finance and investments practice group.

His capital markets practice focuses on complex securities matters, including initial public offerings, secondary offerings, high-yield debt offerings and transactions involving special purpose acquisition companies.

Garvey was most recently a senior director at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he led securities and corporate governance at the company.