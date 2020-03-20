Scott Cruz Christopher R. Heredia

Holland & Knight LLP added Christopher R. Heredia as an attorney on the legal profession team.

He joins from the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission, where he was litigation counsel investigating and prosecuting allegations of attorney misconduct.

•

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale added Scott Cruz as an officer in the employment and labor practice group.

Cruz represents public- and private-sector employers in all aspects of labor and employment law, including civil litigation and preventative counseling.

He joins from Clark Hill PLC.

•

Polsinelli P.C. hosted the Chief Financial Officer Leadership Council Luncheon on March 12 at the firm’s Chicago office.

Attendees connected with numerous CFOs from around the city of Chicago to network and share thoughts and insights on current business trends and business continuity planning around COVID-19 concerns.

Polsinelli shareholders James R. Asmussen and Anthony J. Nasharr III represented the firm at the event.

Asmussen is a member of the firm’s corporate and transactional practice group, while Nasharr is a member of the banking and financial institutions practice group.